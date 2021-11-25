Snoochie Shy is one of the 10 stars to be joining this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The 29-year-old – who is a BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ – will join fellow contestants Richard Madeley and Danny Miller in Gwrych Castle this week.

Shy – real name Cheyenne Davide – began her 1Xtra late night slot in 2019. She will follow in the footsteps of BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, who was the runner-up of last year’s series.

Speaking about her concerns on entering the series, she said: “My mum keeps laughing, as she knows I am such a scaredy cat!

“Bugs and I are not friends, I don’t like heights and I am claustrophobic.”

Shy added, however, that she is most looking forward to taking part in the trials.

“They are all crazy,” she said, stating that the trial she is most dreading is “anything involving a coffin and creepy crawlies”.

The DJ said she is also nervous about not wearing makeup on the series, meaning that the birthmark on her cheek will be visible in public for the first time.

“It has been an insecurity of mine in the past but I am also excited to face up to it,” she said.

Shy said that people may be surprised to learn that she is “actually quite a shy person when I am outside my comfort zone”.

Asked what her role in the camp might be, she said: “I love twerking on a Friday night and I’m going to teach everyone how to do it in the Castle.”

I’m a Celebrity begins on ITV at 9pm on Sunday 21 November.