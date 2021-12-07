I’m a Celebrity eviction result: Snoochie Shy latest contestant to be voted off

Snoochie Shy is the latest to exit the show

Elizabeth Aubrey
Tuesday 07 December 2021 22:33
Snoochie Shy has become the third celebrity to leave I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021.

The 29-year-old – who is a BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ – becomes the third contestant to leave the show after receiving the least votes from members of the public.

Shy – real name Cheyenne Davide – began her 1Xtra late night slot in 2019. She will follow in the footsteps of BBC Radio 1 DJ Jordan North, who was the runner-up of last year’s series.

Shy is the third person to be eliminated after choreographer Arlene Phillips and Kadeena Cox.

Speaking about her experience on the show she said: “I actually had some of the best times in camp.”

She added that her fellow contestants felt like “family” and that she “had become such good friends” with them all.

Shy also opened up about how “emotional” she felt during the show, especially relating to the moment when she revealed her birthmark on the show.

Elsewhere in the show, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly took aim at Downing Street’s controversial Christmas party on the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here.

Referring to a gathering among the contestants, the pair quipped “this party didn’t include cheese and wine, or a secret Santa. Evening Prime Minister... for now!”

Fans on social media reacted to the moment online, with one writing: “Even Ant and Dec aren’t buying the lies from Number 10 about the Xmas party,” while another added: “you...legends with that party link!” A third Twitter user added: “Ant and Dec, Britain salutes you.”

I’m a Celebrity concludes next Sunday (12 December), when the new king or queen of the castle taking over from reigning champion Giovanna Fletcher will be named.

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV.

