Jimmy Kimmel gives Christmas songs the Trump treatment

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel gave some of our favourite Christmas songs the Donald Trump treatment on Wednesday night as he promoted a spoof holiday album by the former president.

In a fake record titled “MAGA-nificent sounds of Christmas,” Mr Kimmel and his team set the weird sounds that Mr Trump sometimes emits ― like “bing, bong, bing, bong” ― at rallies and interviews to holiday classics including “Jingle Bells” and “Silent Night”.

The songs were played during a fake commercial before viewers were told they were “available exclusively by the cash register at T.J. Max”.

Mr Kimmel also threw in a bonus record by Melania Trump titled “Who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff?” – a reference to an infamous leaked 2018 audio in which the former first lady was secretly recorded taking aim at the White House Christmas decorations.

Viewers were told they could get Melania’s Christmas album with the promo code “PRENUP”.

Melania Trump’s fake album ‘Who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff?’ (ABC)

“Love him or hate him, Donald Trump has provided us with many memorable moments over the years,” Mr Kimmel rounded off the segment saying.

Mr Kimmel’s team shared the fake album after Mr Trump released a new series of digital trading cards, titled “The Mugshot Edition” this week, featuring various patriotic pop art depictions of Mr Trump at $99 a pop.

Mr Trump told customers that when they purchase 47 of the digital trading cards in a single transaction – for the bargain price of $4,600 – they will receive a special physical card including a strip of material taken from the suit he wore when he surrendered for arrest in Georgia earlier this year.

Customers will also be invited to a special gala dinner with Mr Trump at his Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida.

Mr Trump originally launched a range of digital trading cards, which are produced and sold by NFT INT LLC, in 2022.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

He said last year’s batch sold out within hours, and later reported earning between $100,001 and $1m in income from the sales.

The fake record titled ‘MAGA-nificent sounds of Christmas’ (ABC)

This new venture comes as the former president, who is the Republican frontrunner in the 2024 election, is reportedly spending millions of dollars of campaign cash on lawyers to fight his legal troubles – prompting speculation that his new range of NFTs will pay for his legal bills.

But the new trading cards are not the only way the former president is cashing in on his legal troubles this holiday season.

According to Mr Trump’s campaign website, his office is now also selling “never surrender” Christmas items emblazoned with his mug shot, including wrapping paper and stockings.

Mr Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” baseball caps are also being offered in festive red and green colours with a Christmas lights embellishment.

The hats are currently on sale for $50 each, while the wrapping paper is being sold for $35. The stocking is priced at $25.

Some of the items, including the wrapping paper and a Christmas ornament, are being offered as “free gifts” with donations higher than the items’ price on the website if purchased through fundraising emails.