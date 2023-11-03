Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jimmy Kimmel brutally roasted “tweedle-even-dumber” Eric Trump on his late night show on Thursday night, after the former president’s son claimed to be “a construction guy” during courtroom testimony.

Donald Trump’s two adult sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr have taken the stand this week in his civil fraud trial in New York, testifying that they had nothing to do with the alleged fraudulent documents at the heart of the case against the family’s business empire.

The former president was notably absent, failing to show up to support the pair in the courtroom – something that Kimmel was quick to point out on his show.

“Their father was not there to cheer his sons on. Donald Trump not showing up to watch his kids testify in a fraud trial is the Trump family version of not showing up for their school play,” he quipped on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Don Jr was first to take the stand on Wednesday and Thursday, where he supplied the court with a lot of “I don’t recall’s” about the Trump Organization’s financial condition statements.

Kimmel pointed out that Eric made his courtroom debut after his brother, or – as he put it – now it was “Tweddle-even-dumber’s” turn.

Jimmy Kimmel mocks the Trump sons (Jimmy Kimmel/X)

What tickled the late-night show host the most was Eric denying knowledge of the financial statements because he was too busy “pouring concrete”.

“It’s just not something I got involved in… I was responsible for building properties and pouring concrete. This was just not in my domain,” Eric had said in court.

“Eric repeatedly said: ‘I don’t focus on the financial side of things… I pour concrete.’ He said that several times. He said, ‘I’m not a money guy, I’m a construction guy,” Kimmel said, imitating Eric.

Kimmel joked: “He’s a construction guy like the guy in the Village People’s construction guy. He owns a yellow hat.”

Jimmy Kimmel, who gave Donald Trump Jr a savage roasting on his Wednesday night show, pointed out last night that their father was absent this week.

“Tweedle-even-dumber” Eric Trump made his debut in court after his brother (Getty Images)

Both Don Jr and Eric, dubbed “the Stinklevoss Twins” by Kimmel, testified that they had nothing to do with and could not even recall coming across the alleged fraudulent Trump Organization documents that the trial centres around.

After being confronted with multiple documents that suggest they were, in fact, aware of the documents, Eric became increasingly fed up on the stand.

Visibly fuming at one stage, he said: “We’re a major organisation, a massive real estate organisation.”

“I am fairly certain that we would have had financial statements,” he added.

Kimmel did not hesitate to point out the far from calm and collected stance that the brothers displayed in court.

“I haven’t seen a more likeable set of brothers on trial since the Menendez boys,” the host quipped, about the brothers’ court appearance.

Ivanka Trump will be the third child to appear in court next week; although she is not a defendant, she is expected to testify.