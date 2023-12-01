Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has trolled George Santos ahead of a vote to expel the lawmaker from the House.

An expulsion vote is expected on Friday morning, coming after the release of a scathing House Ethics Committee report which outlined “substantial evidence” that Mr Santos had violated federal law.

In the report, Mr Santos was accused of lying about loaning personal money to his 2022 congressional campaign, then “paying himself back” for the fake loans using campaign funds.

He also used donor money to splash out on personal indulgences such as Botox, Hermes merchandise, vacations to the Hamptons and Las Vegas, and on OnlyFans, the committee found.

The congressman, who was indicted on 23 federal charges in October, claimed the report is a “dirty biased act and one that tramples all over my rights”.

Yet, in recent days, he appears to have accepted his fate – saying on Thursday that he is “at peace” with the likelihood that he will be expelled from the House.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel trolled George Santos (ABC)

During his show on Thursday night, Mr Kimmel took aim at Mr Santos, expressing his disbelief at how long it has taken the House to expel him.

“This is like if a mental patient escaped the hospital and wandered into an air traffic control tower and then a year later he was still up there landing planes,” he joked.

Despite the uncertainty, Mr Kimmel noted that Mr Santos is making the most of his remaining time in the spotlight, holding a fiery press conference in front of the Capitol on Thursday in which he criticised Congress colleagues for “wasting the American people’s time”.

George Santos held a fiery press conference in front of the Capitol on Thursday (AP)

Mr Kimmel then showed a skit where an actor pretending to be a reporter attended the congressman’s press conference, posing a question to Mr Santos about whether anything could come between him and his Calvins.

Mr Santos, in clips spliced from his press conference into the skit, replies by mentioning the old age of his Calvins – leading Mr Kimmel’s “journalist” to respond “have a good time in jail”.

Mr Santos was first arrested on 13 federal charges in May, including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements to the House of Representatives.

A superseding indictment was later handed down in October, increasing the federal charges against him to 23.

If convicted, he could face a lengthy prison term.