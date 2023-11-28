Strictly’s Layton Williams reveals mystery boyfriend on social media

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing’s Layton Williams has shared rare photos on social media with his mystery boyfriend.

The 29-year-old actor marked his partner’s birthday on Instagram on 27 November with photos of their time together. Williams shared two photos in the post, one of the two posing together at a festival, with the second image showing them in a hot tub.

The caption said: “Birthday boy. How it started vs how its going.”

Writing on his story, explaining the images, Williams said that he and his boyfriend first met at Glastonbury and shared another photo saying “to bathing in wine,” at the festival.

Williams shared a few more snaps with his mystery man saying: “Happy Birthday to my fave!” and calling his relationship announcement a “#HardLaunch”.

In an additional photo, Williams and his partner are snapped enjoying a Thai takeaway together as part of the birthday celebrations.

(Layton Williams Instagram )

The Strictly star had previously hinted that he was in a relationship. Speaking on Alan Carr’s Life’s a Beach podcast, Williams said: “I’ve got a man, you know, it’s new though, it’s only been a soft launch on Instagram.”

And of course, many followers were quick to congratulate the happy couple on their relationship, while some remained slightly distracted by the large wine bath.

“So cute…But why is your wine glass filled with water and the bathtub filled with red wine??”, one fan wrote.

Another user said: “This made my heart melt! Love seeing you so happy! Couldn’t be happier for you babes.”

“Is that a bath full of wine?,” one person commented, to which Williams replied: “It is indeed.”

But the star has not had much time to rest. Last Sunday’s results show (26 November) marked Williams and his professional partner Nikita Kuzmin’s first time in the dance-off, alongside TV presenter Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu.

Williams and Scanlon found themselves in the bottom two (BBC/Guy Levy)

The pair performed their American smooth to ‘It’s Oh So Quiet’ by Björk for a second time and impressed the judges.

Craig Revel Horwood voted to save Williams, calling their number “the better dance of the night, and the dance I actually enjoyed the most”.

Motsi Mabuse also voted to save Williams, saying: “Well, this was certainly a tough, tough dance off. I based my decision on musicality and balance and that is why I will be saving Nikita and Layton.”

Anton du Beke agreed, saying it was “quite a tense dance off” and the closest of the series so far. “I don’t think either couple danced as well as they can… This is the only thing, I saw an error from one of the couples, so I’m going to vote to keep in to the quarter-finals, Layton and Nikita.”

As a result, Scanlon and Gu were eliminated from the competition ahead of the upcoming quarter-finals.

There are now five couples in the competition who will battle it out for a place in next weekend’s semi-final this Saturday.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One.