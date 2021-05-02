Line of Duty fans have been left flabbergasted after discovering that actor Martin Compston is Scottish.

Compston has played DI Steve Arnott on the blockbuster police drama since 2012, all the while disguising his natural accent.

This led many viewers to express their shock when Compston made an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday (1 May), where his Scottish accent was on full display.

“Ok, who knew DS Steve Arnott spoke with a strong Scottish accent in real life?” one surprised viewer tweeted.

“Hells bells DI Steve Arnott has the thickest scottish accent #LineOfDuty proper actor – mother of god,” read another.

Another tweet read: “Wait...what? Arnott is Scottish?? I mean… his voice has just thrown me across the room. Genuinely thought he was from the LDN!”

Others claimed that discovering Compston is Scottish only made him more alluring.

“I still can’t believe Steve Arnott is actually Scottish – I fancy him even more now,” tweeted one viewer.

Compston was born and raised in Greenock in Scotland, and entered the acting industry after answering a casting call in the area for Ken Loach’s coming-of-age film Sweet Sixteen. Compston had never before acted professionally, but successfully won the role.

He followed up Sweet Sixteen with a regular role on arguably the BBC’s most famous Scottish TV series of the last few decades: Monarch of the Glen.

Line of Duty’s sixth series concludes tonight (2 May), with fans hoping that the show will finally reveal the mystery person known as “H”.

Read our list of the main suspects here.