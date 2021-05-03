The BBC has commented on the future of Line of Duty following last night’s finale.

Ahead of the season six finale’s broadcast on Sunday (2 May), the show’s creator Jed Mercurio had paid tribute to his cast and crew and thanked the BBC for “six incredible seasons”.

Viewers were then left wondering if the show would return due to the feeling of finality in the episode, which has been widely panned as “disappointing” after being watched by a staggering number of people in the UK.

However, the BBC has suggested it is happy for the show to continue should Mercurio want to make more.

In a statement, BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore said on Monday (3 May): “I’m looking forward to having a conversation with the team about where we go next and what the future of the series might be.”

Moore added: “Addictive event television, Line of Duty has kept the nation guessing for the last seven weeks, so it's no surprise that last night's jaw dropping finale set a ratings record.”

She hailed Mercurio as “a master of his craft”, continuing: “I would like to congratulate him and the entire cast and crew for delivering such an incredible drama series.”

It’s unknown whether Vicky McClure and Martin Compston will be returning for more episodes (BBC/World Productions/Steffan Hill)

The episode saw the show’s long-running “H” storyline, in which four corrupt coppers were revealed to be part of an undercover crime syndicate, draw to a close. The enigmatic – and previously unknown – “fourth man” was finally unveiled.

All six series of Line of Duty are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.