Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has hinted that the season six finale will be the last ever episode.

The crime drama’s latest run has one final instalment left to go, and viewers have been wondering whether the show will return once it concludes on BBC at 10pm tonight (2 May).

Mercurio’s message in reply to DI Kate Fleming star Vicky McClure has fans worried it will indeed be an end of an era.

He wrote: “Working with @Vicky_McClure, @martin_compston, #AdrianDunbar has been the highlight of my career.”

Mercurio then proceed to thank “the rest of the cast, our brilliant crews and the production team @worldprods@BBCOne@BBCTwo for six incredible seasons”.

Martin Compston, who has played DI Steve Arnott since the first show began in 2012, added: “Been a wild few weeks and mental 10years with the most amazing cast & crews. None more so than the 3 below who I’d be lost without.

He hailed the role as “a job of a lifetime”, stating it was “only made possible by the fans tuning in series after series”.

Martin Compston has posted a nostalgic post about his time on ‘Line of Duty’ ahead of the finale (Twitter)

Compston wrote, hinting at the identity of “the fourth man”: “Answers coming? Definately.”

A seventh series has not yet been announced by the channel

About the possibility of a new run, creator Jed Mercurio told Radio Times in March: “We’re in a situation where it’s not entirely clear that there will be a seventh series.

He added: “We would hope there could be. But we’re having to do our planning coming out of Covid, and a whole bunch of other things around the idea that these things aren’t guaranteed at all now.”

It seems fans will have to wait for the dramatic conclusion to series six before learning whether there’ll be more on the way.

Jed Mercurio has hinted that the ‘Line of Duty’ series six finale could be the last ever episode (Twitter)

But, with more than 10 million tuning in to watch the latest episode, it seems unlikely that the BBC would want to call time on one of its greatest successes.

Viewers are busy predicting who the final member of “H” – also known as “the fourth man” – will be revealed as in tonight’s episode.

Line of Duty concludes Sunday 2 May at 9pm on BBC One.