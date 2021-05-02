Line of Duty: Will there be a season 7 or is this one the last?

Line of Duty fans are wondering about the show’s future now the latest series is drawing to a close.

With just one episode of the BBC drama’s sixth outing remaining, viewers are naturally asking whether more is on its way.

A seventh series has not yet been announced by the channel, which has now left fans questioning whether Sunday night’s episode (2 May) could serve as an overall conclusion to the show.

Backing up this concern is the fact that AC-12 looks like it’s on the cusp of being disbanded, with Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar) being forced into retirement by his superiors.

About the possibility of a new series, creator Jed Mercurio told Radio Times in March: “We’re in a situation where it’s not entirely clear that there will be a seventh series.”

He added: “We would hope there could be. But we’re having to do our planning coming out of Covid, and a whole bunch of other things around the idea that these things aren’t guaranteed at all now.”

When asked if there’ll be another series, Dunbar himself expressed hope during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Monday (19 April).

Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming in ‘Line of Duty’ (BBC)

It seems fans will have to wait for the dramatic conclusion to series six before learning whether there’ll be more on the way.

But, with more than 10 million tuning in to watch the latest episode, it seems unlikely that the BBC would want to call time on one of its greatest successes.

Viewers are busy predicting who the final member of “H” – also known as “the fourth man” – will be revealed as in tonight’s episode.

Line of Duty concludes Sunday 2 May at 9pm on BBC One.