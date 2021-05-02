Line of Duty star Kelly Macdonald has refused to watch the show’s much-anticipated finale.

Series six of the BBC One crime drama comes to an end tonight (2 May), with at least 10m Brits expected to tune in. Macdonald, who plays Acting Detective Superintendent Joanne Davidson on the show, won’t be one of them, however.

Asked by BBC Radio 6 Music if she’ll be watching, Macdonald replied: “Hell no!”

“I watched the first episode and I’m sort of… no! It was just a bit too much for me. I thought I could watch it. I tried to watch it. It turns out I cannot watch it.”

Macdonald suggested that knowing how popular the show is only increased her fears.

“I just know how many people are watching it,” she continued. “It’s so much pressure.”

The current series of Line of Duty has been one of the most successful ratings hits in years. Last Sunday’s penultimate episode drew 10.9m viewers – making it the most-watched TV drama since a Doctor Who Christmas special in 2008.

Kelly Macdonald as Jo Davidson in Line of Duty (BBC)

Macdonald previously revealed that only the show’s “top cast” were allowed to know the identity of the anonymous corrupt copper known as “H”.

The identity of the mystery villain is expected to be revealed in tonight’s finale, with many suspects currently in the crosshairs of viewers.