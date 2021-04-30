Line of Duty star Vicky McClure has revealed that she once flew in Madonna’s private plane before returning to work at her office job the next day.

The actor, who plays DI Kate Fleming in Jed Mercurio’s police series, appears on Saturday night’s episode of The Jonathan Ross Show (1 May), where she opened up about her path into acting.

In 2008, McClure starred in the film Filth and Wisdom, which was directed by Madonna. At the time, she was still working day jobs to help with money, including taking work as a vending machine mechanic and a fire warden.

“I didn’t leave my office job until I did This is England 86,” McClure said. “I didn’t have a steady career, I had bills to pay.”

Recalling her time working with Madonna, she continued: “They were really good to me, making sure I had time off. I’d done this film with Madonna, gone to Berlin on her private jet.

“Got back that night, I remember the next day, I was in the office as a fire warden, HR, vending machines and someone came up to me and they said, ‘I just ordered a mocha and I got a latte…’ I was like, ‘I’ll go sort that in sec.’”

From L-R: McClure, Eugene Hutz, Madonna and Holly Weston at the 2008 Berlinale Film Festival for Filth and Wisdom (DDP/AFP via Getty Images)

The sixth series of Line of Duty comes to an end on Sunday (2 May), with viewers at home desperately trying to figure out who H is .

According to a teaser trailer for the finale, which dropped earlier this week , the identity of the mysterious “fourth man” running the organised crime group will be revealed during this final episode.

Line of Duty series six concludes Sunday 2 May at 9pm on BBC One.