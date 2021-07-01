Love Island has returned for a brand new series.

After a year away from TV screens, the ITV2 show welcomed a load of new contestants to the Spanish villa in Mallorca.

One such singleton is Jake Cornish, a 24-year-old water engineer from Weston-Super-Mare.

Cornish is on the hunt for love having just come out of a seven-year relationship when lockdown began.

This inspired his decision to appear on the series. He said: “The opportunity is there, you might as well take it by the horns and go for it.”

Speaking about his personality, Cornish added: “My family would say I’m the one who is always up for a laugh, always having fun. I don’t take anything seriously. The prankster! My nickname is Tigger from Winnie the Pooh because I’m always bouncing all over the place. I’ve always got so much energy.”

Jake Cornish has joined ‘Love Island’ (ITV)

His Instagram account can be found here, and you can find a rundown of the other new contestants here.

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday 28 June.

It’ll be available to watch on ITV2 and ITV Hub, with episodes available the following morning on BritBox.