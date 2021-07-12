Who left Love Island tonight?

The latest Love Island contestant has been evicted from the villa.

Rachel became the next islander to be dumped from the series in tonight’s episode (12 July).

Her exit from the ITV show comes after new boy Teddy Soares joined the villa, going speed dating with Kaz Kamwi, Rachel Finni, Sharon Gaffka and Faye Winter.

Teddy picked last in tonight’s recoupling ceremony, with the senior financial consultant ultimately choosing between Rachel and Faye.

He eventually chose to couple up with Faye, who was previously paired with Liam Reardon.

Speaking about his choice, Teddy said: “I would like to couple up with this girl because from the moment I met her my mind was completely blown.

“Her confidence. Every time I speak to her, I feel as if she has blown me away and kept me on my toes and that is super important to me.”

Jake Cornish chose first and picked Liberty Poole, who he has been coupled up with since day one.

After splitting with Kaz, Toby Aromolaran chose Chloe Burrows. Meanwhile, Brad McClelland chose new girl Lucinda Strafford, with Liam Reardon picking Millie Court.

Aaron Francis went on to pick Kaz as a friend, with Hugo Hammond also choosing to couple up with Sharon as friend too.

The recouplings left both Rachel and Faye for Teddy to choose from.

Rachel’s exit makes her the third contestant to be dumped from the villa, following after Chuggs Wallis’s and Shannon Singh’s departures earlier on in the programme.

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2.