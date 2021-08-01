Liam Reardon is one of the newest contestants to join Love Island – but who is exactly is he?

Liam’s arrival was announced at the end of the 30 June episode, with viewers given the opportunity to vote on which female contestant he should go on a date with in the following episode.

He at least ended up sticking around longer than fellow newcomer Chuggs Wallis, who was booted out of the villa days later – although given recent events, his days in the villa could be numbered.

Liam is a 21-year-old bricklayer from Wales.

He’s currently under fire after being disloyal to Millie, whom he was coupled up with at the villa, with new girl Lillie from Casa Amor.

Tonight’s episode will see the fallout from Lillie’s revelation in front of Millie that they kissed outside of games, and that Lillie feels Liam led her to believe they shared a connection.

Love Island airs every day at 9pm (except Saturdays) on ITV2 and the ITV hub.