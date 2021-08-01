As per usual, the introduction of Casa Amor stirred up a whole heap of trouble thanks to the antics of contestants including Liam and Tyler.

New girl Lillie managed to turn Liam’s head but was upset when he went running back to Millie and pretended as though nothing had gone on while they were apart.

Unfortunately for Liam, Lillie turned up at the villa to reveal exactly what he’d been up to during the “lad’s holiday”.

Lillie Haynes is a 22-year-old trainee accountant from South Shields, who describes herself as “loud” and who claims her workmates call her “a lovable headache”.

Liam is “100% the type of boy I would go for at home,” she told ITV ahead of her appearance on the show. “It’s too good of a match not to just go for. Liam is definitely a dark horse for me, he’s like James Bond when you look at him, absolutely gorgeous. So he could be a very close second.”

“I’m a harsh person – I just say things how they are,” she said. “[I’m] very ‘get what I want’, I have no filter at all. If I want something I’ll be the first one out there, trying it, doing it and I’m not scared to take risks.”

In her ITV bio, she also promised to throw a cat among the pigeons upon her arrival in Casa Amor.

“I love a challenge,” she said. “I’m just going to be myself. I’m quite cheeky, naturally flirty, [and] make it clear what I want. If I get the signals of ‘back off, I’m sleeping outside by myself’ then I will... I’m going in there to date people I don’t usually date. I will explore other options. I’ll make it clear that I’m going in for that. I don’t mind stepping on toes. I’m there for the same reason they are.”

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays, and episodes are available to watch the following morning on ITV Hub and BritBox.