The next episode of Love Island promises to be a dramatic one.

On Tuesday night’s outing (27 July), the preview for the next episode showed Chloe waking up to find an item left by producers on the floor that leaves her openmouthed in shock.

While some viewers have been wondering what it could be that causes Chloe to have such a reaction, many know exactly what this is teasing: a discovery from Casa Amor.

Each series, the boys are taken from the main villa, in Mallorca, to another, where they are introduced to six new girls.

The twist is designed to test the existing couples, with the latest episode proving there’s trouble in paradise for Liam and Millie now that Liam has had his head turned by Lillie.

What fans of the show will remember is that, each series, the producers also send a series of texts to the girls, showing what the boys are up to in Casa Amor.

Considering a lot of kisses have taken place, due to the fact they played Truth or Dare on the first night, there will undoubtedly be a lot of incriminating images for the girls to see.

Love Island contestant is shocked by the boys’ actions in Casa Amor (ITV)

It seems that a selection of these photos will appear on what looks to be a giant postcard.

Love Island continues every night, except Saturday, at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.