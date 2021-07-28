Fans have criticised Love Island for including a “misleading” Casa Amor postcard that has given some of the girls the wrong idea.

Tonight’s episode (28 July) saw the girls at the main villa receive a postcard – delivered by the show’s producers – containing details of what their partners are up to in Casa Amor.

The postcard – titled “Wish You Were Here” – featured a collage of six photographs, including Liam in bed with Lillie, Hugo kissing Amy, Tyler kissing Clarisse, Teddy kissing Clarisse, and Jake sitting next to Kayla.

Many viewers, however, have called the postcard purposefully “misleading”.

For example, the image of Teddy kissing Clarisse was taken from a game of Truth or Dare. Teddy – who is coupled up with Faye – has both been sleeping outside and spoken publicly about how much he misses his partner.

The postcard’s reveal has resulted in Faye crying and looking to get to know the new boys because she now believes that Teddy has moved on without her.

Fans of the series were also upset to see that the photograph of Liam downplays his connection with newcomer Lillie, leading his existing partner – Millie – to believe that he is staying faithful to their relationship despite the fact that Liam has expressed a serious romantic interest in Lillie.

Journalist Jason Okundaye wrote on Twitter: “Nah that postcard is so wrong man. They should’ve shown Liam getting a lap dance and they should’ve shown Teddy sleeping outside with the foxes and badgers.”

Another user replied: “Yeah the postcard is very misleading. Teddy has been done dirty.”

Journalist Sarah Manavis added: “I’m actually raging about what they’ve done to Teddy. Faye’s going to reocuple and he’s going to come back single – and for what?

“There’s plenty of drama with the other couples, they could have even shown Liam kissing Lillie. There was absolutely no need to do this.”

“HOW HAS LIAM GOTTEN AWAY WITH IT THIS IS INSANITY,” concurred someone else.

A fourth person wrote: “these producers have done millie so dirty, show her the real liam,” while another added: “So they made teddy look worse on the postcard than liam?”

Love Island continues at 9.00pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.