The Love Island villa will be shaken after a postcard from Casa Amor is likely to show the girls exactly what their partners are up to without them.

Yesterday’s episode of Love Island (27 July) concluded with a preview for tonight’s instalment (28 July).

In the brief clip shown, contestant Chloe Burrows was seen receiving a postcard from Casa Amor and looking shocked at its contents, which were not revealed to audiences at the time.

Fans of the ITV reality series will recall the “postcard” from previous seasons.

The postcard – delivered to the main house by the show’s producers – typically contains details of what the boys have been up to during their time away with the new girls in Casa Amor.

Tonight (28 July), viewers will find out exactly what has Chloe looking so surprised.

In the short time that the boys have been in Casa Amor so far, a number of the islanders have already kissed the new girls and expressed romantic interest in them.

It’s likely that the postcard will show the girls photographs of their partners getting close with the new girls, including kissing and sleeping in the same bed. Meanwhile, the girls back in the main villa have been sleeping outside alone without the company of their new boy housemates.

Fans were especially upset to see Liam – who is currently coupled up with Millie – pursuing a connection with newcomer Lillie.

Love Island continues at 9.00pm on ITV2 every day other than Saturdays.