Love Island has unveiled its new roster of Casa Amor contestants, which includes the first ever cast-member to be chosen using Tinder.

The popular ITV2 reality series is introducing six new players into the mix for tonight’s (25 July) episode.

One of these, car salesman Harry Young, applied to be part of the show using Tinder, the popular dating app.

For the first time, this year’s application process allowed people in the UK to apply for the series through the Tinder app.

Also arriving on the show are DJ Kaila Troy, 20-year-old social media influencer Salma Naran, and Matthew MacNabb, a strategic marketing consultant.

Rounding out the new contestants are Mary Bedford, a model from Wakefield, and Medhy Malanda, an American football player originally from Belgium.

Casa Amor is one of the most anticipated parts of any Love Island series, when the contestants are divided up and introduced to new faces, their romantic loyalties put to the test.

You can read The Independent’s review of Friday night’s episode here.

Love Island continues every night except Saturday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.