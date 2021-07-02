Love Island 2021 is back on our screens, with a new cast of islanders heading to the villa in the hope of finding love and winning £50,000.

The ITV2 dating show returned on Monday (28 June) after a year off due to the pandemic.

Laura Whitmore is presenting for a second series and Iain Stirling providing the show’s hilarious voiceover once more. You can find out more information about Love Island series seven here.

In a post shared on social media on Sunday (20 June) ahead of the cast announcement, ITV encouraged fans to show compassion to the new line-up of islanders.

“These islanders are all single and ready to find love,” they wrote. “We can’t wait to watch them get to know each other, date, and maybe even find the one.

“We’re so grateful they’re letting us follow their journey this summer. We hope you enjoy the show, but please think before you post.”

Meet the islanders below...

Sharon Gaffka – Civil servant

Coming from Oxford, 25-year-old Gaffka is a former Miss International United Kingdom, winning the pageant in 2018. She studied law at university (describing herself as a “future lawyer” on social media) and works for the Department of Transport. She is also an ambassador for the Young Women’s Trust, a feminist organisation.

Aaron Francis – Model and luxury events host

Francis, 24, is a model and luxury events host from London who’s worked at high-profile parties such as Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s weddings. Unlike most islanders, he has minimal social media presence, and says he’s looking for someone passionate about what they do.

Liberty Poole – Waitress and marketing student

21-year-old Poole is an undergraduate student studying marketing. The Birmingham native currently works at Nando’s and says that she’s looking for a “cheeky chappy” who won’t just use her for discounted chicken.

Hugo Hammond – PE teacher

Hailing from Hampshire, Hugo Hammond (now that’s a tongue-twister) works as a secondary school PE teacher. The 24-year-old has also played for cricket for England’s physical disability team, having been born with clubfoot.

Shannon Singh – Model

Scottish model Singh is a self-described “party girl” looking to find love in the villa. The 22-year-old from Fife originally worked as a glamour model, but now works more commercially while influencing and DJing on the side.

Jake Cornish – Water engineer

Working as a water engineer, Weston-Super-Mare local Cornish is looking for love having just come out of a seven-year relationship when lockdown began. He describes Towie’s Billie Faiers as his dream woman and says he’s usually attracted to blondes.

Kaz Kamwi – Blogger

Making a name for herself as a fashion blogger on YouTube and TikTok, Kamwi describes herself as “fun”, “spontaneous” and “light-hearted”. She’s also got some dating horror stories to tell, having once gone out with a “mystery restaurant diner” who made her pay for her meal while he ate his for free and wrote a review.

Brad McClelland – Labourer

Northumberland McClelland is not your normal islander – he’s never been on a date and lives with his nan. The 26-year-old also has a pretty lax attitude to work, admitting that he tries to “make as much money as I can by doing as little as possible”.

Chloe Burrows – Financial services marketing executive

Looking to escape a dating past full of “situationships”, Burrows, 26, says she’s heading to the villa in search of fun. She describes herself as “outgoing” and a “big character”, so quieter islanders are unlikely to catch her eye.

Toby Aromolaran – Semi-pro footballer

Aromolaran is a 22-year-old footballer from Essex who has been single for his whole life – in his words, “if Love Island can’t find me a relationship then no one can”. He currently plays for a “social media-focused” team called Hashtag United and describes himself as “optimistic” yet “responsible”.

Faye Winter – Lettings manager

Working in sales for a lettings agency, 26-year-old Winter from Devon says she tries to make her day-to-day work “as Selling Sunset as possible”. While Love Island contestants traditionally have quit their jobs to appear on the show, she’s only taken a sabbatical and intends to return to the office post-villa, dreaming of one day owning her own estate agency (or charity shop).

Liam Reardon – Bricklayer

One of the first male bombshells to enter the villa, Reardon is a bricklayer from Wales. The 21-year-old says he’s been single for a while but isn’t going to go “too far” out of his way to compete with the other boys in the villa. Of the other islanders, he says he’s interested in Kaz and Chloe.

Chuggs Wallis – Business owner

There are certain Love Island moments that will go down in TV history – the words “I’m Chuggs, I’m 23 and I run a bucket hat business in Surrey. The person I care most about is me” are definitely among them. Wallis says he’s looking for a girl who can also be his “best mate” and that after losing a year of his youth to the pandemic, he’s “gagging” to make the most of his time in the villa.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2