Love Island viewers are convinced that the latest elimination was fixed.

On the latest episode of the ITV2 reality show, which aired on Wednesday (21 July), AJ Bunker and Danny Bibby were dumped from the villa.

The islanders were previously informed that the three boys and three girls who received the fewest public votes were in danger of leaving the show. These six contestants were Lucinda, Chloe, AJ, Teddy, Toby and Danny.

It was then left up to their fellow islanders to decide which two contestants would be sent home; the girls were tasked with choosing which boy would be dumped, while the boys chose which girl it would be.

Unsurprisingly, they chose to remove AJ and Danny, who were the latest contestants to enter the show and hadn’t yet forged any close friendships in the villa.

Viewers are now expressing the belief that the twist was decided by ITV bosses in an attempt to get Danny kicked off the show following the racism controversy he was at the centre of.

Shortly after Danny’s arrival was announced, a 2019 social media post, in which he’d used the N-word, emerged online.

Viewers continually called for Bibby to be removed from the show. He apologised from inside the villa, but it wasn’t clear if his fellow islanders had been alerted to the news.

‘Love Island’ viewers have called on iTV to remove Danny Bibby since his arrival (ITV Hub)

The Independent stated the uncertainty surrounding his fellow contestants’ awareness of the comment was “souring” the show. Ofcom received more than 1,500 complaints over ITV’s decision to keep Danny in.

“Feel like they will fix this for Danny to leave after what’s came out about him,” one viewer said ahead of the vote, with another adding: “Producers gonna fix Danny to go home early 100000%.”

Another fan stated, once Danny got dumped: “The producers didn’t want to have to remove Danny so they took the easy option and let him go out this way.”

“This is the most fixed voting I’ve ever seen. Danny is gone because of the hate,” another concluded.

One other viewer wrote: “Convenient for @itv2 , now they don't have to pull Danny for his worrying behaviour.”

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.

