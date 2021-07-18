As Love Island 2021 nears the midway mark, another contestant has joined the series.

It was revealed in a teaser for Thursday night’s episode (15 July) that a new boy named Danny would be entering the villa.

Sure enough, the end of the episode saw Danny make his arrival, which won’t be a quiet one – in the ITV2 show’s latest twist, he will take not one, but two girls on a date.

The episode saw Kaz Kamwa get a text reading: “Tonight, Danny will enter the villa. He has chosen two girls to go on dates with. Kaz you’re up first, please get ready to leave the villa.”

The identity of the other girl Danny picks to go on a date remains to be seen.

So, who is the new contestant? He is Danny Bibby, a 25-year-old plumber and clothing brand owner from Wigan.

Before entering the show, he said: “Lucinda is my type – nice eyes and tanned. Sharon is nice. I like Kaz’s vibe. Kaz is bubbly like me so I think we’d get on like a house on fire. I think me and Kaz will vibe.”

He also said he thinks he will be the “alpha male” of the group, calling the other male contestants “little sheep”.

Find the heavily-tattooed contestant’s Instagram page, which has come under fire, here.

Viewers are calling on Danny to be ejected from the show over his use of the N-word online in November 2019.

ITV2 is yet to respond to the growing furore surrounding the offensive post.

Love Island continues tomorrow (16 July) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox