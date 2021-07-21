Love Island 2021 is well underway, with a new group of bombshell contestants heading into the villa to shake things up.

On Tuesday (20 July), it was revealed that the public had been voting for their favourite contestants, with the least popular at risk of being dumped from the villa.

The bottom six were announced as Lucinda, Chloe, AJ, Teddy, Danny and Toby, with two set to leave in Wednesday (21 July) night’s episode.

At this point, three new bombshells will also join the show. One of the new girls is Georgia Townend, a marketing executive from Essex.

The 28-year-old describes herself as the “life and soul of the party” and “funny”.

“I’m really kind at heart but I can be quite tough love,” she said.

Georgia says that she’s heading to the villa in search of romance, having been single for at least five years and having “exhausted” all other channels for meeting new people.

She describes German model Johannes Huebl as her dream man but has her eye on Hugo – although says that she “absolutely hates sports”, which may be an issue for the PE teacher. She also fancies Teddy and Aaron.

Asked what she’s looking for in a guy, she said: “I like someone who we can have a solid flirt to roast ratio, as in he can tease me but he will treat the things that I care about with respect and with the clemency that they deserve.

“I don’t want someone that is really vacuous and isn’t aware of what’s going on in the world.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2