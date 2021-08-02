Love Island preview sees Toby blindside contestants with Chloe reveal

Tonight’s episode of Love Island (2 August) will feature a major U-turn from the villa’s most indecisive contestant: Toby.

At the end of Sunday night’s episode, which you can read a review of here, it was teased that Toby might return to Chloe, the woman he was formerly coupled up with.

In tonight’s instalment, Toby, having had some time to think since returning from Casa Amor, shocks his fellow Islanders, telling Jake and Tyler: “I’m in a place where I’m with Mary, brought Mary back, didn’t expect Abi to be by herself, but she’s by herself. She seems like she still wants to get to know me, but my head is with... Chloe.”

To which a dumbfounded Tyler replies: “What?”

As Jake and Tyler laugh, Toby insists: “I’m trying to be serious.”

Later, in the Beach Hut, Tyler is incredulous. “Oh man – Chloe?” he says, laughing. “I’m just thinking, ‘What?’ Like honestly, ‘What?’ It was out of the blue.”

Toby continues to explain to his friends: “I walked down with Mary and obviously, I was like, ‘Agh, Abi’s by herself, what the f***.’ But then in the corner of my eye, I’m like, ‘Chloe’s with someone as well’. I’m like, ‘Woah, I don’t like that’. I knew that was going to happen; I knew she was going to be with someone.

“But I didn’t know I was going to feel the way I felt. Which in myself says a lot about how I feel towards the girl. It’s not dead in my eyes. So, that comes to the point of, if I don’t try, will I regret not trying?”

Toby getting ‘serious’ on Love Island (ITV)

As Toby pulls Abigail and Mary for chats, will he finally make a decision he’ll stick to? And what will Chloe have to say about his change of heart? Especially considering Chloe is also set to “friend zone” Dale, the man she’s currently coupled up with, in tonight’s episode.

Love Island airs tonight (2 August) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.