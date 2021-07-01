After an eventful third episode which saw a contestant dumped out of the villa, Love Island slowed things down for Thursday night’s (1 July) follow-up.

In the episode, newcomer Chuggs Wallis revealed his real name and explained the meaning behind the nickname “Chuggs”

Some viewers complained on social media that the episode was “dry” and “boring”, despite the introduction of two new contestants into the villa.

“That episode was dry as hell,” wrote one fan, while another quipped: “Day 4 im already considering watching paint dry ffs.”

“This episode was too dry for me to even comment on,” commented one Twitter user.

“Was this episode boring? Yes. Will I be watching tomorrow’s episode? absolutely,” wrote someone else, while another person said: “Tonight’s episode is sooooooo dull.”

This year’s series of Love Island is the first to take place in the Summer since 2019, after last year’s edition was delayed due to the pandemic.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.