Ahead of Tuesday night’s episode of Love Island, viewers were told to expect drama.

It’s been known since the end of last night’s episode (19 July) that contestants were being subjected to a public vote, with the two least voted-for names facing the risk of being dumped the following night.

After the Islanders dressed up in 1970s outfits for a shindig during tonight’s episode (20 July), they were suddenly summoned to the fire pit via text.

Faye reads aloud the message she receives: “Islanders. Can you all gather around the fire pit?”

Hugo is then sent the follow-up text, informing them that the public has been deciding their fate.

“The public have been voting for their favourite girl and favourite boy,” read the message. “Those with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the Island tonight.”

Viewers have been speculating which Islanders were likely to receive the fewest votes, and could be ceremoniously kicked off the show.

Some suggested that Danny Bibby, whose use of racist language in a resurfaced social media post from 2019 caused controversy last week, could be the one to leave the show.

Others suggested that Lucinda could be the one to face ejection, while AJ, Chloe and Toby were also put forward by viewers on social media.

According to Oddschecker.com, AJ and Toby are the least likely woman and man respectively to emerge from the series victorious. Could they be the contestants put to the axe?

Love Island continues every night except Saturday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.