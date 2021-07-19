Love Island faced its latest shock dumping on Sunday (16 July), when Sharon Gaffka was sent home in an unexpected twist.

Newcomer AJ Bunker was given her pick of the show’s boys, and chose Sharon’s current beau Hugo Hammond. That left Sharon in danger, with the episode concluding with the civil servant packing her bags.

During the episode, AJ said that she chose Hugo as he is “gorgeous” but that he also has “all the right morals” she’s looking for.

As the rest of the cast made their re-coupling choices, Danny chose Lucinda, Aaron chose Kaz, Jake coupled up with Liberty, Liam chose Millie, Faye was picked by new boy Teddy, and Chloe was chosen by Toby.

As a result, Sharon was left out in the cold, and said her goodbyes through tears.

Faye appeared to be the cast member most saddened by Sharon’s exit, confessing that she was her “sounding board [and] backbone,” adding: “She was the one I went to for everything.”

It is currently unknown when the next re-coupling will occur.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2