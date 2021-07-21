With Love Island rapidly approaching its halfway mark, viewers have already seen their fair share of contestants bid farewell to the villa.

Newcomers Danny and AJ are the latest to leave the series after a shock double dumping tonight (21 July). After being among the six contestants to receive the fewest number of public votes, the pair were chosen to leave by their fellow islanders who were tasked with making the decision.

Danny and AJ are the sixth and seventh contestants to be booted from the villa, following on from Sharon’s exit last week after AJ picked Sharon’s partner Hugo in the season’s most dramatic re-couplings to date.

In the opening week of the series last month, Shannon became the first islander to be dumped from the series after late entry Chloe Burrows entered the villa and went on a date with all five male contestants, including Hugo, Jake, Brad, Toby and Aaron.

A dramatic re-coupling saw Chloe choose Aaron, leaving his former partner Shannon without anyone to couple up with and therefore booted from the villa.

Shannon was the earliest contestant to ever be sent home from the show, leaving after only 48 hours in the villa. Contestants are typically dumped from the island around day five or six.

Second to leave the show was Chuggs Wallis, just two days after he arrived in the villa as a late addition.

His exit came after bombshell Rachel Finni had to choose whether she wanted to recouple with Chuggs or Brad.

(ITV)

She then chose Brad, leaving Chuggs single and dumped from the island.

Last Monday’s episode (12 July) saw Rachel then become the third islander to be dumped from the ITV series after newcomer Teddy Soares chose to couple up with Faye, leaving Rachel without a partner.

Brad McClelland then left the villa after he and Lucinda Strafford were voted the least compatible couple by the public.

Brad and Lucinda go their separate ways (ITV)

The pair could either exit together or have one of them stay. Brad eventually decided to leave to allow Lucinda to remain on the show as he had been in since day one.

On his exit, the labourer said that he “really didn’t know” whether he’d wait for Lucinda on the outside.

“My gut instinct would be to wait it out, see where it’s at and continue on, just to see if it was a good thing. It started off more than well. It was unreal. It would be sad not to see how it would go on the outside,” he said.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.