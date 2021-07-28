It’s time for one of the best parts of any Love Island season: the grand shake-up of Casa Amor.

The hit ITV2 reality series is introducing new contestants to the mix, as the existing couples are separated and put to the test.

Among the new people vying to charm their way to the villa are an American football player, a social media influencer and a consultant.

One of the names being thrown into the mix is that of Mary Bedford, a 22-year-old model from Wakefield.

Asked by ITV why she had applied to go on Love Island, she said: “I have the worst luck, ever, with boys. Genuinely the worst ever. I always get dragged into the same circle of boys. So I was like, I need to go in another direction.”

She also said the contestant she’s particularly got her “eye on” is Liam Reardon.

“He’s just beautiful,” she said. “He’s 6ft 6 for a start, he seems really old-school, like a gentleman. And he’s basically the same age as me. He’s perfect. Other than that Teddy or Toby.

“I’m just going to get in there, see how Liam actually is feeling about Millie really and then reassess,” she added. “I’m definitely not one to lay it on thick. I’ll just do a bit of flirting and see how it goes. That’s the whole aim isn’t it? If I go in there and I really like Liam I’ll have to step on Millie’s toes.”

Love Island continues every night except Saturday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.