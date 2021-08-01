Love Island continues tonight, with plenty more drama for fans to get stuck into.

The show’s sixth series began on ITV2 on 28 June, with new episodes airing every day except for Saturdays.

Love Island is expected to run for a total of eight weeks, airing on ITV2 throughout July and August.

What time is Love Island on tonight?

Tonight’s episode will air at 9pm. It will last 75 minutes and conclude at 10.15pm.

What will happen in tonight’s episode?

Tonight’s episode will deal with the fallout following the dramatic events of Casa Amor.

This includes Millie and Lillie meeting face-to-face to discuss Liam’s behaviour during the “lad’s holiday”, Kaz confronting Tyler after he recoupled at Casa Amor, and Faye and Teddy having a heart-to-heart.

The episode is an extra 15 minutes tonight (1 August), most likely because there are so many things to cover.

Love Island is available to watch on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.