Where is the Love Island villa and where is Casa Amor?

Love Island is finally back for another series of sun, romance and drama.

The hit ITV2 reality series, which is presented by Laura Whitmore, has returned to screens after taking a hiatus last summer due to the pandemic.

Fans will know that the eponymous villa is situated on the island of Mallorca in Spain, however, its precise location is kept secret by bosses.

What is known though, is that Love Island is filmed on the eastern stretch of the island in the village of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. For those interested at getting a closer look, the nearest airport is Palma.

The previous series – the first ever Winter edition to be hosted in South Africa – was won by Paige Turley and Finn Tapp.

Casa Amor, the second villa that introduces six new contestats, is situated in another part of the same villa.

As with last year’s series, new episodes will be broadcast six days a week on ITV2 and ITV Hub.