Love Island faced its latest shock dumping on Wednesday (14 July), with Lucinda Stafford and Brad McClelland chosen by the public as the show’s least compatible couple.

The episode saw the public vote for the couples they think are best suited for one another, with the couple polling last given a stark ultimatum.

Despite being read out in no particular order, Millie and Liam were the first to be saved, followed by Liberty and Jake, Kaz and Aaron and then Faye and Teddy.

Chloe and Toby, Lucinda and Brad and Sharon and Hugo were then called to approach the villa fire pit to hear their fates.

“The public has decided you are the least compatible [couples],” announced Chloe, reading aloud from a text.

A further text then declared that the lowest-polling couple will be split up permanently, with the couple themselves forced to decide which one of them will be booted from the villa.

In a shock cliffhanger, it was announced that Lucinda and Brad are the couple in question. The new episode opened with Brad revealing that he was volunteering to leave the villa, so Lucinda could stay.

Lucinda gasps as she and Brad are told one of them is going home (ITV)

Some of the contestants seemed aggrieved by Lucinda’s decision to stay at the villa rather than go with Brad, despite the fact they had only been a couple for one week.

“Obviously I’m gutted leaving, I’ve been here from the start,” Brad said as he made his exit. “Lucinda’s journey has been short, it’s only just beginning, so I’d feel selfish taking that from her. If she finds someone then great, if she doesn’t... she knows where I am.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2