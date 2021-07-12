Love Island’s first contestants have been evicted from the villa.

Tonight’s episode (12 July) saw Rachel Finni become the third islander to be dumped from the ITV series.

A dramatic recoupling saw Rachel go home after newcomer Teddy Soares chose to couple up with Faye, leaving Rachel without a partner.

In the opening week of the series last month, Shannon became the first islander to be dumped from the series after late entry Chloe Burrows entered the villa and went on a date with all five male contestants, including Hugo, Jake, Brad, Toby and Aaron.

A dramatic re-coupling saw Chloe choose Aaron, leaving his former partner Shannon without anyone to couple up with and therefore booted from the villa.

Shannon was the earliest contestant to ever be sent home from the show, leaving after only 48 hours in the villa. Contestants are typically dumped from the island around day five or six.

Second to leave the show was Chuggs, just two days after he arrived in the villa as a late addition.

His exit came after bombshell Rachael Finni had to choose whether she wanted to recouple with Chuggs or Brad.

In her recoupling speech she said: “I would like to couple up with this boy because I feel we have a very similar take on life, we can talk about anything, he’s made me feel comfortable, he’s made me feel sexy, he’s made me feel great. I’m excited to see where things go.”

She then chose Brad, leaving Chuggs single and dumped from the island.

Love Island continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVHub.