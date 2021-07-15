Love Island’s first contestants have been evicted from the villa.

Wednesday (14 July) night’s episode saw Brad McClelland leave the villa after he and Lucinda Strafford were voted the least compatible couple by the public.

The pair could either exit together or have one of them stay, with Brad allowing Lucinda to remain on the show as he had been in since day one.

On his exit, the labourer said that he “really didn’t know” whether he’d wait for Lucinda on the outside.

“My gut instinct would be to wait it out, see where it’s at and continue on, just to see if it was a good thing. It started off more than well. It was unreal. It would be sad not to see how it would go on the outside,” he said.

Brad is the fourth islander to leave in what has already been an explosive series.

In the opening week of the series last month, Shannon Singh became the first islander to be dumped from the series after late entry Chloe Burrows entered the villa and went on a date with all five male contestants, including Hugo, Jake, Brad, Toby and Aaron.

A dramatic re-coupling saw Chloe choose Aaron, leaving his former partner Shannon without anyone to couple up with and therefore booted from the villa.

Shannon was the earliest contestant to ever be sent home from the show, leaving after only 48 hours in the villa. Contestants are typically dumped from the island around day five or six.

Second to leave the show was Chuggs Wallis, just two days after he arrived in the villa as a late addition.

His exit came after bombshell Rachel Finni had to choose whether she wanted to recouple with Chuggs or Brad.

She then chose Brad, leaving Chuggs single and dumped from the island.

Monday’s episode (12 July) saw Rachel then become the third islander to be dumped from the ITV series after newcomer Teddy Soares chose to couple up with Faye, leaving Rachel without a partner.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2