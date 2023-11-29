Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Love Island star Maura Higgins has revealed she only keeps in contact with a few co-stars from the villa.

Higgins,33, featured in the reality TV show in 2019 alongside Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy Fury and Amber Gill, but says she hasn’t stayed in contact with many of the others from the show.

Speaking to The Sun at The Beauty Awards 2023, Higgins told the outlet that she no longer keeps in contact with 34 out of 36 contestants on the show.

When asked who she still speaks to Higgins replied: “Molly and Tommy for sure, I speak to Francesca Allen a bit. Other than that, that’s probably it."

During the 2019 series, there was some tension in the villa over a shared interest in Fury, but it seems Molly and Higgins still remain in contact.

Molly and Higgins still keep in contact despite feud rumours (Getty Images)

The TV personality also told The Sun that she’s “done” with being a contestant on programmes like Love Island.

"I don’t wanna go back, I wanna move forward. I feel like once is enough. I think my contestant days are definitely done, no more dating shows for me,” she added.

Higgins returned on screen for the show’s spin-off as a social host for Love Island USA and also took on guest hosting duties on Love Island Games.

Love Island Games (Peacock)

Speaking about the show on Capital FM earlier this month, Higgins described the show, hosted by Maya Jama, as "epic" explaining how different it was to the usual Love Island series: “Love Island Games is really different to your average Love Island, people really wanted to win. They were taking this very serious.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Like, you know, very strategic and I was quite shocked because people were taking it that serious that it was all they cared about,” she told Kem Cetinay.

The season 5 bombshell also revealed she had a “run in” with her ex Curtis Pritchard during the filming of Love Island Games.

"I’m trying to think back about how it went. "I think it went okay, I think I was nice, I think." She told Capital.

"I think there might have been moments were I wasn’t too polite, but I think I made it more of a joke."

The Irish social media personality recently walked the Beauty Awards red carpet alongside Stacey Solomon and Gemma Owen.

Beauty Awards red carpet (Getty Images)

The Beauty Awards which has now hit its 22nd year, aims to bridge the gap “between the beauty industry and its customers.” The ceremony recognises and rewards products that bring something “unique, ground breaking, or innovative to the market.”

This year’s guest of honour and host was RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage.