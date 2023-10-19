Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

KSI vs Tommy Fury result changed after judging error

Fury was named a majority-decision winner on Saturday, before it was revealed that the scores had been added up incorrectly

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Thursday 19 October 2023 06:16
Comments
Jake Paul mocks KSI after loss to Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury’s decision win over KSI on Saturday has been altered, after it was revealed that one scorecard had been added up incorrectly.

Fury, half-brother of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson, was a majority-decision winner against YouTuber KSI in Manchester, with two scorecards reading 57-56 in the 24-year-old’s favour, while the other read 57-57.

However, the 57-57 scorecard from judge Rafael Ramos was the result of incorrect maths, and it should actually have read 57-56 to Fury. The result has now been changed to reflect this, with Fury a unanimous-decision victor.

Fury stayed unbeaten as a professional boxer with the win – despite being docked a point for illegal shots to the back of KSI’s head – while KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) suffered his first defeat.

KSI, 30, mocked Fury after the fight, however, saying: “That is a robbery, bro. How many jabs did you land? Look at your face, look at your eyes. I’m the YouTuber, you are the boxer so you have to win?

Recommended

“He is the man who is supposed to be the pro boxer. He hit me on the back of the head over and over. It is outrageous. I want to appeal. I need to see it again. I felt like I won that.”

Tommy Fury vs KSI scorecards

Judge 1

Round 1: 10-9

Round 2: 9-9

Round 3: 9-10

Round 4: 9-10

Round 5: 9-10

Round 6: 10-9

Total: 56-57

Judge 2

(Getty Images)

Round 1: 10-9

Round 2: 9-9

Round 3: 9-10

Round 4: 9-10

Round 5: 10-9

Round 6: 9-10

Total: 56-57

Judge 3

Round 1: 10-9

Round 2: 10-8

Round 3: 9-10

Round 4: 9-10

Round 5: 9-10

Round 6: 9-10

Total: 56-57

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in