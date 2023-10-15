KSI vs Tommy Fury prize money: How much did the fighters earn?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

KSI accused Tommy Fury of “robbery” and called for an appeal after the boxer’s majority decision victory over the YouTube star at a sold out Manchester Arena.

Fury claimed the bragging rights in the battle of the two social media giants, but the fight was marred by the scrappy spells of action and multiple clinches.

Fury, who was less impressive than when he defeated Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia in February, extended his record to 10-0 as a professional.

But he was mocked by KSI after the fight, with the YouTube star and Prime founder insisting: “That is a robbery bro.”

Fury was docked a point for repeatedly punching to the back of KSI’s head, but the fight was scored 57-56 in his favour by two judges.

A third judge scored the contest 57-57, but pictures of the scorecards leaked on social media appeared to show that Rafael Ramos had added up his scored incorrectly, and had actually awarded the fight 57-56 to Fury. If that is correct, Fury should have given declared winner by unanimous decision.

KSI continued: “How many jabs did you land? Look at your face, look at your eyes. I’m the YouTuber, you are the boxer so you have to win?

“He is the man who is one who is supposed to be the pro boxer. He hit me on the back of the head over and over. It is outrageous. I want to appeal. I need to see it again. I felt like I won that.”

How much was the Tommy Fury vs KSI purse?

The total purse for the fight has not been officially confirmed, but reports suggest it was in the region on £10m. The split has also not been made official, but further reports claim KSI made slightly more than Fury, although the YouTuber is said to be investing his fee back into Misfits boxing.

Tommy Fury vs KSI scorecards

Judge 1

Round 1: 10-9

Round 2: 9-9

Round 3: 9-10

Round 4: 9-10

Round 5: 9-10

Round 6: 10-9

Total: 56-57

Judge 2

Round 1: 10-9

Round 2: 9-9

Round 3: 9-10

Round 4: 9-10

Round 5: 10-9

Round 6: 9-10

Total: 56-57

Judge 3

Round 1: 10-9

Round 2: 10-9

Round 3: 9-10

Round 4: 9-10

Round 5: 9-10

Round 6: 9-10

Total: 56-57