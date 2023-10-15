Jake Paul immediately mocks KSI after defeat to Tommy Fury

Jake Paul mocked KSI after the YouTuber called his defeat to Tommy Fury a “robbery” during a six-round boxing bout against in Manchester on Saturday night.

Describing Fury’s majority decision win, KSI said: “That is a robbery, bro.

“It is outrageous. I want to appeal. I need to see it again. I felt like I won that.”

Paul quickly took the opportunity to mock KSI in a video, laughing: “KSI [is a] sore loser choking up. [The] only thing that got robbed is his hairline.

“I took my loss like a man from the scorecard read and showed the youth how to learn from it and come back to take a win.

“This 30-year-old man crying for an appeal.”