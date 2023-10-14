✕ Close John Fury attacks perspex glass to try and get to KSI at dramatic press conference

KSI and Tommy Fury will square off in the boxing ring tonight, moments after Logan Paul and Dillon Danis go head to head.

The Misfits event at Manchester’s AO Arena is one of the most-anticipated cards of the year, with each of the four fighters possessing thousands of fans and thousands of critics. Briton KSI and American Paul rose to fame on YouTube before crossing into boxing – even facing each other before becoming business partners and launching the Prime energy drink company in 2022.

Meanwhile, Fury is best known as the half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson, and he most recently beat Paul’s younger brother Jake in February to stay unbeaten as a professional. In contrast, Danis is boxing for the first time tonight, though he does have a combat background. The American is a former jiu-jitsu champion and mixed martial artist, who some will know as an ex-teammate of UFC star Conor McGregor. While KSI and compatriot Fury have traded barbs repeatedly ahead of their clash tonight, the build to the all-American bout between Paul and Danis has been especially bitter. Paul’s fiancee Nina Agdal was even granted a temporary restraining order against Danis in September, after he took to social media to share numerous photos of her with various men. Will tonight mark the end of his feud with Paul? Find out below, with live updates and results from KSI vs Fury and Paul vs Danis.