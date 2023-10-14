Logan Paul beats Dillon Danis by disqualification after fight ends in ugly brawl

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Logan Paul beat Dillon Danis in their highly anticipated grudge match in Manchester on Saturday night as the fight ended with an ugly brawl in the ring.

Danis was disqualified over his behaviour in the final round of this six-round boxing bout, which saw the American mixed martial artist put his opponent in a headlock and then swing for a security guard who entered the ring.

He had put on an extremely defensive performance up to that point, landing only nine punches through the first five rounds, before the fight descended into chaos. First Danis attempting a rugby tackle around the waist which Paul resisted, before the wild scenes at the finish.

The ring became filled with security as well as the entourages of each fighter and scuffles broke out. Danis was pinned against the ropes by the mass of bodies, while Paul stood in the corner taking in the acclaim of the crowd, who had begun the fight goading him but finished it supporting him.

The build-up to the bout had been marred by Danis’s constant online hounding of Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal, who is taking legal action over the matter. Paul had said he forgave Danis ahead of the contest, but afterwards the victor accused his rival of being “the devil” and a “coward”.

“He’s supposed to be good at jiu-jitsu, what happened? I stuffed the takedown, he tried to do a guillotine. I’m sorry it ended that way y’all, Dillon Danis truly is a coward, just a dirty, dirty human being.”

He added: “A guy like that was not easy. He is a true demon. A true coward. Sometimes the devil will make his way into your life.”

Paul dedicated the victory to Agdal, before leaving the ring smiling with his brother Jake and the rest of their family.

The fight was followed by the headline event, KSI v Tommy Fury.