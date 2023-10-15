KSI vs Tommy Fury scorecards reveal major error in decision victory

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tommy Fury called KSI a “sore loser” after he was accused of “robbery” after his majority decision victory over the YouTube star - but it appears that there was a major error in the scorecards.

Despite being docked a point for repeatedly punching the back of KSI’s head, Fury was awarded victory after the six-round fight was scored 57-56 in his favour by two judges.

A third judge scored the contest 57-57, but pictures of the scorecards leaked on social media appeared to show that Rafael Ramos had added up his scored incorrectly, and had actually awarded the fight 57-56 to Fury. If that is correct, Fury should have given declared winner by unanimous decision.

The fight at a sold-out Mancheser Arena was marred by scrappy spells and saw little quality throughout. Fury was much less impressive than in his victory over Jake Paul in February, but extended his winning record to 10-0 as a professional.

KSI mocked Fury after the fight, however, and said: “That is a robbery bro. How many jabs did you land? Look at your face, look at your eyes. I’m the YouTuber, you are the boxer so you have to win?

“He is the man who is one who is supposed to be the pro boxer. He hit me on the back of the head over and over. It is outrageous. I want to appeal. I need to see it again. I felt like I won that.”

Fury dismissed those claims and insisted: “At the end of the day, KSI is a sore loser. He got beat, and that’s it… fair and square. On his own show, everything was going for him and he got beat. So, at the end of the day he needs to go back to the drawing board now, and I move on.”

When asked if he would grant KSI a rematch, Fury continued: “We’ll see what’s next. If KSI wants another go, he’s going to have to sweeten up his attitude, because at the end of the day, it’s my turn - I’m the head of this table now. Crossover boxing belongs to me: I beat Jake Paul, I beat KSI, the two front runners. I’m the head of this table now.”

Tommy Fury vs KSI scorecards

Judge 1

Round 1: 10-9

Round 2: 9-9

Round 3: 9-10

Round 4: 9-10

Round 5: 9-10

Round 6: 10-9

Total: 56-57

Judge 2

Round 1: 10-9

Round 2: 9-9

Round 3: 9-10

Round 4: 9-10

Round 5: 10-9

Round 6: 9-10

Total: 56-57

Judge 3

Round 1: 10-9

Round 2: 10-9

Round 3: 9-10

Round 4: 9-10

Round 5: 9-10

Round 6: 9-10

Total: 56-57

How much was the Tommy Fury vs KSI purse?

The total purse for the fight has not been officially confirmed, but reports suggest it was in the region on £10m. The split has also not been made official, but further reports claim KSI made slightly more than Fury, although the YouTuber is said to be investing his fee back into Misfits boxing.