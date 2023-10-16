KSI vs Tommy Fury result changed after judging error

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tommy Fury’s decision win over KSI on Saturday has been altered, after it was revealed that one scorecard had been added up incorrectly.

Fury, half-brother of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson, was a majority-decision winner against YouTuber KSI in Manchester, with two scorecards reading 57-56 in the 24-year-old’s favour, while the other read 57-57.

However, the 57-57 scorecard from judge Rafael Ramos was the result of incorrect maths, and it should actually have read 57-56 to Fury. The result has now been changed to reflect this, with Fury a unanimous-decision victor.

Fury stayed unbeaten as a professional boxer with the win – despite being docked a point for illegal shots to the back of KSI’s head – while KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) suffered his first defeat.

KSI, 30, mocked Fury after the fight, however, saying: “That is a robbery, bro. How many jabs did you land? Look at your face, look at your eyes. I’m the YouTuber, you are the boxer so you have to win?

“He is the man who is supposed to be the pro boxer. He hit me on the back of the head over and over. It is outrageous. I want to appeal. I need to see it again. I felt like I won that.”

Tommy Fury vs KSI scorecards

Judge 1

Round 1: 10-9

Round 2: 9-9

Round 3: 9-10

Round 4: 9-10

Round 5: 9-10

Round 6: 10-9

Total: 56-57

Judge 2

(Getty Images)

Round 1: 10-9

Round 2: 9-9

Round 3: 9-10

Round 4: 9-10

Round 5: 10-9

Round 6: 9-10

Total: 56-57

Judge 3

Round 1: 10-9

Round 2: 10-8

Round 3: 9-10

Round 4: 9-10

Round 5: 9-10

Round 6: 9-10

Total: 56-57