Mike Tindall surprises I’m A Celebrity campmates by revealing his first jobs

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Mike Tindall, a former rugby player who is married to Zara Phillips, surprised his fellow I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! campmates by revealing what his first jobs were.

On Saturday night’s episode of the ITV series talk between contestants Tindall, Boy George, Seann Walsh and Owen Warner turned to first jobs while they were all at the creek.

Tindall said: “What was your first job?”

Culture Club singer Boy George said: “Kicked out of school at 15, worked in a fruit factory for three weeks packing apples. Worked in Tesco filling the shelves.”

Commedian Walsh in the Bush Telegraph said: “Boy George worked in Tesco, can you imagine? [Doing an impression of Boy George he continued:] ‘I’m not stocking the bread, why should I f***ing stock the bread, you stock the bread. Every little helps… no it doesn’t.’”

Boy George added: “I worked at a hat shop for about four years. That was my favourite job as I was allowed to dress up. Then I got fired for being late. I was late every day.

“I had a boyfriend who was in a band, we split up and I thought I’m going to start a band just to annoy him. So that’s really how Culture Club started.”

Hollyoaks actor Warner admitted: “Me and education never saw eye-to-eye at all. I worked in a pub, I worked in a garden centre, at uni I did loads of club promo. I liked that because it was chatting to people and then Hollyoaks came straight off the back of that.”

Walsh said: “My first job was at a fish and chip shop on the beach in Brighton. After that I think I worked at the Odeon… I’d always be inside watching the film… so that went.”

Tindall said of his pre-rugby days: “I was working on fish and chip vans but also doing stuff with a mate’s dad, fitting ventilation at Asdas in York.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Walsh in the Bush Telegraph said: “Mike Tindall is a royal, fixing a bloody ventilator in a supermarket. He’s had a life hasn’t he?”

Mike added: “I was always comfortable lifting and shifting.”

The surprise came as Tindall is also known for his position within the royal family, due to his marriage to Zara Phillips.

The rugby player first met Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, the daughter of Princess Anne and her first husband Mark Phillips, at the 2003 Rugby World Cup and the couple announced their engagement in 2010, after he received the Queen’s permission.

They married in Edinburgh in 2011 and now reside in Gatcombe Park, a royal estate in Minchinhampton, Gloucestershire.

The couple have three children: Mia, eight, Lena, four, and Lucas, one.

Tindall was recently in attendance at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, during which he was seen comforting the Countess of Wessex’s son James.