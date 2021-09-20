Fans have been reacting online to a “stunning” dress worn by actor Elizabeth Olsen to the Emmys this evening (19 September).

The WandaVision actor walked the red carpet earlier this evening ahead of the awards ceremony itself where she is nominated for the award of Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

The dress sparked much conversation online after it was revealed to be designed by Olsen’s sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The designers were unveiled by reporter Zanna Roberts Rassi during E!’s red-carpet coverage who said: “Her stylist just texted me and just told me this look has been made by her very own sisters — Mary Kate and Ashley and it’s by The Row.”

You can see the dress below.

Fans have been reacting to the dress design on social media with one describing it as “stunning” and another saying “this detail is so important to me” when learning that it had been designed by her sisters.

One Twitter user described the dress as an “amazing look” while another added: “I’m ugly crying so hard over Elizabeth Olsen wearing a dress designed by Mary-Kate and Ashley. I love them so much.”

You can see more reaction here:

One year after a socially-distanced ceremony, which celebrates the best in television, a limited amount of nominees have gathered in Los Angeles to accept their prizes.

Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer is on hosting duties, with The Crown and The Mandalorian leading this year’s nominations.

Other shows in contention include Lovecraft Country, WandaVision and Ted Lasso.

You can follow all the action from the evening live here.