The 2021 Emmys are finally here.

One year after a socially-distanced ceremony, which celebrates the best in television, a limited amount of nominees are preparing to gather in Los Angeles to (hopefully) accept their prizes.

Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer is on hosting duties, with The Crown and The Mandalorian leading this year’s nominations.

Other shows in contention include Lovecraft Country, WandaVision and Ted Lasso.

