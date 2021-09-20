Kerry Washington has paid tribute to Michael K Williams when presenting an award at this year’s Emmys.

The Wire and Boardwalk Empire actor died earlier this month (6 September) at the age of 54.

While presenting the award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the ceremony in Los Angeles tonight (19 September), for which Williams was nominated for his role in Lovecraft Country, Washington paid tribute to Williams, saying “your excellence will endure”.

Ahead of revealing the winner, Washington said: “Michael was – it’s crazy to say was – a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon.”

She continued: “Michael, I know you’re here because you wouldn’t miss this. Your excellence, your artistry will endure. We love you.”

Tobias Menzies went on to win the award Washington was presenting for his part in The Crown. You can see a full list of winners here and follow all the action from the evening live here.

Scarface: Williams cut an awesome figure on the TV show as the sawn-off-shotgun-toting Robin Hood with a facial scar he received as a result of a real-life fight outside a bar (Getty)

In a statement about the passing of William,s HBO said last week: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Michael Kenneth Williams, a member of the HBO family for more than 20 years.

“While the world is aware of his immense talents as an artist, we knew Michael as a dear friend who was beloved by all who had the privilege to work with him. We send our deepest condolences to his family for this immeasurable loss.”

Williams rose to fame on HBO’s The Wire, playing fearsome stick-up robber Omar Little. Barack Obama once called Little his “favourite character” and “the toughest, baddest guy on the show”.