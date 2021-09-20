Seth Rogan has called out safety measures at this year’s 73rd Emmy Awards.

He did so when announcing the first award of the night, joking that the show had not followed safety protocols as expected.

“Let me start by saying, there’s way too many of us in this little room,” he began. “What are we doing? They said this was outdoors. It’s not.”

“They lied to us. We’re in a hermetically-sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof? It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight. That is what has been decided.”

He continued: “This is insane. I went from wiping my groceries to Paul Bettany sneezing in my face. So, that’s a big week! If anyone’s gonna sneeze in my face, Paul, I want it to be you.”

Last month, the Emmys announced that they’d be moving the show outdoors due to the rise in Covid cases amid the Delta variant.

“The Television Academy and CBS have decided to host all ceremonies...on the Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, directly behind the Microsoft Theater,” the Television Academy said in a statement at the time, adding that the changes were decided after discussions with Los Angeles County health and safety experts.

One year after a socially-distanced ceremony, which celebrates the best in television, a limited amount of nominees have gathered in Los Angeles to accept their prizes.

Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer is on hosting duties, with The Crown and The Mandalorian leading this year’s nominations.

Other shows in contention include Lovecraft Country, WandaVision and Ted Lasso.

You can follow all the action from the evening live here.