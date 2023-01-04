Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

24 Hours in A&E’s nurse Lou Davis has revealed details of the most “horrific” injury she’s seen on the show.

In the latest episode of the Channel 4 show, the 54-year-old nurse is seen tending to a 45-year-old mum named Kirsty with a “horrific” ankle injury.

According to Davis, it was one of the “grimmest” injuries she’s seen in her career.

“It was horrific,” the nurse told Nottinghamshire Live. “We’d received a telephone call to say someone was coming in with a compound fracture so when she came through the door and her foot was hanging off I was just shocked because usually, you get some sense of what you’re going to be confronted by.

“The fact that she kept her foot is incredible,” Davis added. “When they put it back in I thought I was going to vomit... the bit they didn’t show is graphic.”

She added: “When you look at Kirsty, you’re not looking at just the guy that put her foot back, you’re looking at the probably 200 people who saved her foot, and she’s got to be at the front of that as she could have said ‘take the bloody thing off’.”

Many people on social media have also dubbed Kirsty’s injury as the “worst thing” they’ve seen on the show.

“Genuinely think that broken ankle on 24 Hours in A&E was the worst thing I’ve ever seen on TV,” specialist biomedical scientist Catherine Pike wrote on Twitter.

Another person added: “I’ve watched every series of 24 Hours in A&E and have never seen anything as graphic as that foot!”

One person wrote: “Well, that poor woman’s foot hanging off in 24 Hours in A&E has made me too scared to even walk up the stairs again.”