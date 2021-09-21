90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way – full cast line-up

As the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After comes to an end, TLC recently announced the upcoming premiere of separate spin-off show, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way .

The show, which follows “American men and women who fall in love with partners from distant lands travel to their home countries to begin their married lives abroad”, is now in its third season and is considered by fans to be the best of the franchises several spin-off shows.

Since premiering in 2014, 90 Day Fiancé has received high audience viewer ratings, more than almost any other cable television show in the US according to recent viewing figures. Its two other shows, Happily Ever After and The Other Way have similarly high ratings.

The full cast forThe Other Way has now been revealed.

Two new couples – Steven and Alina and Ellie and Victor – will appear on the show alongside four returning pairs from earlier seasons.

Steven, 25, is a devout Mormon who gives up his life in Utah to be with Alina, 20, from Russia. The pair met on a dating app a year ago and have had to overcome significant travel hurdles to be together due to the pandemic.

Ellie, 45, is from Seattle and travelled to be with Victor, 38, in South America. The pair have dated for two years long-distance before Ellie moved to Victor’s home in Providencia, Colombia. In the season’s trailer, the pair have shown to be suffering from significant trust issues.

Ellie and Victor from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC/Press)

Kenneth and Armando, who first appeared on season two are back. The pair were the first gay couple to feature in the franchise in 2020 and the show followed their emotional journey from coming out to setting up their lives together: this season will focus on them getting married in what is being deemed “the wedding of the year”.

Other returning couples in the show include season one’s Jenny, 63, and Sumit, 33. Jenny is now living in India with Sumit full time and is seen learning Indian customs via Sumit’s mother.

Corey, 34, and Evelin, 28, are also returning. The pair, who viewers first saw on season one, are planning a wedding after lockdown was lifted in Ecuador but face relationship issues after Corey admitted to almost being unfaithful.

Ariela, 29, and Biniyam, 31, from season two are the final returning couple. The pair are still living together in Ethiopia eight months after welcoming their son Avi. The season will explore Ariela’s friendship with her ex-husband of ten years and his explosive visit to Ethiopia.

Many fans were surprised by the drama-free ending of the season two finale, leaving them hopeful for a more positive season three. One fan wrote: “I think this bodes well for season 3; maybe we will get some happy ever afters on this too.” Another added: “I really hope Kenneth and Armando return for season three. Theirs is such a touching love story. They deserve all the happiness.”

The show returned on Sunday 29 August from 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Each new episode of the show will be available to stream on Fridays, exclusively on Discovery Plus.